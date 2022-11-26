Emmie O’Neill lands incredible gig after becoming a star of The Late Late Toy Show

Emmie O’Neill has landed an incredible gig after she became a star of Friday night’s The Late Late Toy Show.

The 12-year-old performed a stand-up comedy routine for the audience, before receiving a Happy Birthday message from Brendan O’Carroll of Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

After chatting to host Ryan Tubridy about her love of football, the Cabra native was then surprised by the Irish women’s football team and gifted a trip to Australia to cheer the girls on in their first ever World Cup.

During her stand-up routine, Emmie had the in-studio audience and TV viewers alike in hysterics.

Following her stint on the Toy Show, she appeared on FM104 on Saturday morning where she got chatting to Enya Martin.

The comedian asked Emmie’s parents: “Is Emmie free on the 14th or the 16th of December?,” to which they said she was.

“Okay,” Enya continued. “I have three sold out shows in Liberty Hall in Dublin, 400-seater, and I need a support act for one of them. Will you support me?”

A delighted Emmie immediately responded yes to Enya’s thoughtful gesture.

The comedian told the 12-year-old she could spend however long she liked on the stage.

During the Toy Show on Friday night, Enya shared a video of Emmie on Instagram, writing: “Give it up for Emmie! Doing stand-up is a petrifying experience, never mind doing it at 12 in front of the whole country! So brave! Emmie bossed it!”

“Emmie if you ever want to support me on one of my shows, giz a ring!! Great to see such a different talent on tonight’s show, we can’t all be singers and dancers, what if we just want to make people laugh. Well done!”