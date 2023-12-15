Emmerdale star Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell has sadly died aged 77.

The soap icon, best known for his role as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale, passed away surrounded by his family in a hospice on Friday.

Steve played his character Zak for over 29 years after joining the cast in 1994, making him the second longest-serving cast member on the ITV show.

The actor played the boss of the Dingle family and was involved in many dramatic storylines alongside his on-again, off-again wife Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox).

Steve is survived by his wife Val and their daughter Charlotte.

His family showed their love for the “amazing father and grandfather” in an emotional statement, and said: “He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him.”

They shared: “He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.”

“We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn’t want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived.”

ITV also paid their respects to the actor ,and shared: “All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.”

“Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.”

Fans have shown an outpouring of love online for the actor, all heartbroken at the loss of their comfort show actor.

One user wrote: “A true @Emmerdale icon. What a character Zak Dingle was, everyone knew the name. Nobody wore a Flat Cap as well as Zak, a true Yorkshireman! Fantastically brought to life by Steve Halliwell who was such a lovely guy. RIP.”

Another user took to X, to thank Steve for helping to “bring line dancing to the masses.”

Steve formed a band, The Woolpackers, with two of his Emmerdale co-stars, Billy Hartman and Alun Lewis in the 1990’s.

The band were an English country rock group that despite criticism reached the top five position on the UK charts with their single Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Rock in 1996.

