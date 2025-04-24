Emma Willis reveals she underwent major surgery due to ‘hole in heart’

Emma Willis has revealed she underwent major keyhole heart surgery due to a “hole in her heart.”

The 49-year-old TV host posted multiple images of herself in the hospital after the treatment on Instagram on Wednesday.

The former Big Brother host revealed to her viewers that she had surgery at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital after learning she had had a hole in her heart since birth.

Unlike traditional open heart surgery, which makes cuts in the breastbone, keyhole heart surgery makes tiny incisions in the chest.

Through the incisions, the surgeon has access to the heart, enabling a less invasive procedure with fewer risks and a quicker recuperation period.

In a lengthy message, Emma praised her husband Matt and the personnel at the Royal Brompton Hospital who looked for her.

Emma and Matt have been together for more than 20 years, and shared three children together – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie.

She wrote: “A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support.”

“A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side 💕”

“Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart 🤯 isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

“What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine, and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day. Can you imagine what it must feel like to have a pair of hand that can do that job?! They are the real superstar… ⭐️”

“A few of those people are Dr Alexander Lyon who investigated like a true super sleuth 🕵️‍♂️ Professor Wei Li, echocardiogram extraordinaire. Catrina, Carl and Tim who kept me at ease and humoured me when they were putting me to sleep. Marcus, Janet, Jayne, Hannah and Reem who monitored me at various points. Paulette, who was always up for a chat, gave great hugs, and loves a cinnamon slice as much as I do! 😂 there was a lovely woman with me in recovery but I was so out of it I can’t remember her name (so so sorry 🙈) and my surgeon, Dr Ee Ling Heng… She was recommended as ‘a spectacular pair of hands’, but my god, shes that and so much more.”

“She has an ease and warmth that made me feel instantly comfortable all whilst being incredible professional and informative. I ask a million questions, and she answered them with the patience of a saint 😂 I knew as soon as we met that she was the woman I wanted poking around in my heart. Thank you Ee Ling, you’re one in a trillion ❤️”