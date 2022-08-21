Emma Watson sparks romance rumours with son of a billionaire

It looks like Emma Watson has a new man in her life.

The Harry Potter star was recently photographed walking hand-in-hand with Brandon Green in Venice, Italy.

In photos published by MailOnline, the rumoured couple were also seen boarding a water taxi.

Emma Watson looks spellbound on Venice break as she walks hand in hand with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green https://t.co/fu538GtbLb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 21, 2022

Emma’s rumoured new beau is the son of controversial British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green.

The pair were first spotted together in September last year, as they arrived at London Heliport on a private helicopter.

Emma quietly split from her boyfriend of two years Leo Robinton last summer, shortly after she shut down rumours they were engaged.

Emma Watson and Brandon Green, 13.8.22,Venice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/CsVc8XLdQ3 — EmmaWInspiration (@EmzWInspiration) August 20, 2022

A friend told The Daily Mail back in September: “Over the summer Brandon has been wooing Emma. She’s into him, but has kept it secret as no one knows that things have cooled with Leo.”

“She’s been spending a lot of time with Brandon. He’s really kind to her and she enjoys his company. We are surprised that no one has realised that they were together.”

“Brandon and Leo look similar. She certainly has a type.”