Emma Watson sparks engagement rumours with boyfriend Leo Robinton

The couple have been dating since 2019

Emma Watson has sparked rumours she’s engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton.

The Harry Potter star has been dating her LA businessman boyfriend since 2019, and have been notoriously private about their relationship.

In photos published by The Sun, the couple were papped in Los Angeles with Emma, 30, wearing a band on her left ring finger.

According the the MailOnline, the couple had just returned from a trip to Mexico ahead of Valentines Day.

Prior to her relationship with Leo, Emma rekindled her romance with Glee star Chord Overstreet in 2018.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Emma for comment.