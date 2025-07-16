Emma Watson and former Harry Potter co-star receive driving ban in the same court

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding last year.

According to the Press Association, the Harry Potter star was slapped with a driving ban and ordered to pay a total of £1,044 (€1,204) at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that the 35-year-old was caught driving a blue Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford, England on July 31st, 2024.

The actress, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has been studying at the University of Oxford since 2023.

She reportedly had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred.

In the same court, actress Zoe Wanamaker was also banned from driving for six months, and ordered to pay a fine of £1,044 (€1,204).

The 76-year-old, who starred in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone as teacher Madam Hooch, was caught speeding in a blue Volvo on August 4th, 2024.

She was driving at 46mph in a 40mph limit on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire.

The court heard that Zoe also had nine points on her licence prior to the speeding incident.

Neither stars attended their hearings in court.