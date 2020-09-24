Emma Stone ‘secretly marries’ Dave McCary after postponing wedding due to coronavirus pandemic

The couple announced their engagement last December

Emma Stone has reportedly married Dave McCary in secret.

Earlier this week, the couple raised eyebrows when they were papped wearing matching gold bands.

A source has since told Page Six that Emma, 31, and Dave, 35, have tied the knot.

According to reports, they were originally supposed to wed back in March – but they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress met Dave when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2016, when he worked on the show as a segment director.

Three years later, the couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.

Before she started dating Dave, Emma was in a longterm relationship with her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, which came to an end in 2015.

