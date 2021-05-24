Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s newborn daughter’s name revealed

The couple welcomed their first child together in March

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary’s newborn daughter’s name has been revealed.

The couple welcomed their first child together in March, after they privately wed during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

According to a copy of the birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, the actress and her comedian beau named their baby girl Louise Jean McCary.

According to the outlet, the newborn’s moniker is a nod to Emma’s grandmother Jean Louise.

Goss.ie have contacted Emma’s rep for comment.

Emma met Dave, 35, when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2016, when he worked on the show as a segment director.

Three years later, the couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.

After postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emma and Dave privately wed last year.

Emma’s pregnancy hit headlines back in January, after the 32-year-old was papped with a baby bump.