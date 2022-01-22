Emma Roberts ‘splits from Garrett Hedlund’ – one year after welcoming their first child

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly split.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple parted ways a few weeks ago, one year after they welcomed their first child.

An insider said: “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

Emma, 30, and Garrett, 37, have been dating since March 2019.

In December 2020, the couple welcomed a son named Rhodes together.

At the time, TMZ reported that the actress had given birth on December 27 in Los Angeles.

Weeks later, Emma confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a sweet snap of her holding their newborn son.

She captioned the post: “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.”

Emma started dating Garrett in 2019, following her split from Evan Peters.

The actress dated Evan for about five years and the couple even got engaged, however, their relationship came to an end at the start of 2019.

Prior to his relationship with Emma, Garrett famously dated Kirsten Dunst for four years, but they called it quits in 2016.