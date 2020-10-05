Emma Roberts shares stunning snaps from baby shower – as she prepares to welcome first child

The actress is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts shares stunning snaps from baby shower – as she prepares...

Emma Roberts has shared stunning snaps from her baby shower, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The actress is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, and celebrated her baby’s upcoming arrival with a magical garden themed party.

Cradling her growing bump, Emma posed in a floral dress with a matching face mask – as she took to Instagram to share photos from the day on Sunday.

“So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times,” she wrote.

The 29-year-old enjoyed cookies decorated with wild flowers and a beverage with daisies in it, all within the comfort of stunning garden decorated with roses.

Emma also showed off an adorable “Oh Boy” clothing set for the newborn, compromised of a jumper and a matching face mask.

New mum Lea Michelle commented on Emma’s snaps: “You are the most beautiful! 💓”, while mum-to-be Ashley Tisdale wrote: “Beauty 💕💕”.

Emma confirmed her pregnancy back in August, posting a photo of her with her bump and Garrett writing: “Me…and my two favorite guys ????????”

Emma and actor Garrett, 35, started dating in March 2019.

The relationship comes after a seven-year on–off relationship with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters.

