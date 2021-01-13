Emma Roberts confirms the birth of her first child with sweet photo

Emma Roberts has confirmed the birth of her first child with Garrett Hedlund.

The actress’ pregnancy was first reported back in June, and was accidentally confirmed by her mother Kelly Cunningham.

Last month, TMZ reported that the 29-year-old have given birth on December 27 in Los Angeles, with Emma finally confirming the news on Instagram today with a sweet photo.

Cradling her baby boy in the adorable snap, the New York native wrote: “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Emma and her 36-year-old beau have been dating since March 2019.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October, Emma admitted she had wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret before her mother “spilled the beans”.

She confessed: “It was a disaster. And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her.”

“Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.” “When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’”