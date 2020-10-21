Emma Roberts admits she was furious when her mother accidentally revealed her pregnancy on Instagram

The actress wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret

Emma Roberts admits she was furious when her mother accidentally revealed her...

Emma Roberts has admitted she was furious when her mother accidentally revealed her pregnancy on Instagram.

Back in June, the actress’ mother Kelly Cunningham confirmed Emma’s pregnancy on social media – after UsWeekly reported the news.

At the time, Emma wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret, but that went out the window when her mom “spilled the beans” to her fans on Instagram.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 29-year-old admitted: “It was a disaster. And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her.”

“Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”

Emma said they “kind of laughed” about it, and then “kind of got in a fight.”

The actress admitted: “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.'”

“Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Emma is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, who she’s been dating since March 2019.