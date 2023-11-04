Emma McVey shares heartbreaking update on her split from Gaz Beadle: ‘It’s been really hard’

Emma McVey has shared a heartbreaking update on her split from Gaz Beadle, admitting it’s “been really hard” for her and their children.

The former couple, who parted ways last month, share two children together – son Chester, five, and daughter Primrose, three.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Emma updated fans on how she’s been coping since their breakup.

Sharing a mirror selfie, Emma wrote: “The kids are now not with me on a Friday and while I’d love to say that I get so much done in that time I don’t.

“It’s been really hard for me and the kids to be separated and we are still trying to make it easier for everyone. There’s lots of crying on FaceTime, especially in the evening, which breaks my heart.

“I am absolutely not putting this out for sympathy, but I’ve had so many messages from people finding it odd that I haven’t really acknowledged anything.

“I actually keep my personal life very private, I also turn mute when I’m going through a lot. Online and to my friends and family,” she continued.

“I’m not entirely sure why I do this but I guess it’s just my way of dealing with things. I’m only just replying to messages from weeks ago to my friends and that’s not because I’m rude.

“It’s because I’ve been numb, focusing on my children and still trying to work. I’ve genuinely not even known what to say.

“I’m hoping this will all get easier with time. Sending so much love to everyone who is going through or has been through something similar and thank you so much to everyone who has been checking in with me,” she added.

Gaz shocked fans last month when he confirmed he had split from his model wife during an Instagram Q&A.

After a fan asked, “It’s personal, but are you & Emma still together?” the Geordie Shore star responded, “Hey, no we actually separated about 3 weeks ago.”

“We are still friends, there is no bad blood or anything and we have worked out the best way of doing it for the kids, which for me and Emma is always gunna be the most important thing,” he continued.

“We both deserve to be happy as well as being parents.”

Emma has since been inundated with supportive messages on Instagram, as fans have called out Gaz for the way he announced their split online.

One fan slammed Gaz for sharing the news “so laid back in a general Q&A”, branding his decision “below the belt”.

Another fan replied: “I know. Bit of a d**k move! Obviously chose to answer it when he could have ignored it.”

However, other fans seem to be holding out hope for the pair, as they only split very recently.

One Instagram user commented: “Stunning hope u and Gary can work things out beautifully family ❤️.”

Another wrote: “The fact that you and Gary have managed to keep this private for the past three weeks just shows that yourselves and your children are what is important. You have had a hell of a year the pair of you and taking time apart whether it be temp or permant you both deserve happiness x.”

According to The Sun, Emma was “blindsided” by Gaz announcing their split on social media.

A source told the outlet: “She [Emma] felt it was a little bit unfair to her and the fans to just so casually drop it when they have been together so long.”

“Emma is really savvy and has a good business head so has been preparing for life on her own. She already has a huge following and will be making the most of that in the future.”

Gaz and Emma started dating in 2016, and got engaged two years later.

The former couple tied the knot at Merrydale Manor in Chesire on July 9, 2021, with 90 guests in attendance.

