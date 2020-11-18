Emma Corrin responds to reports the Royal family aren’t happy about new season of The Crown

Emma Corrin has responded to reports the Royal family aren’t happy about the fourth season of The Crown.

The actress plays Princess Diana in the show’s latest season, which depicts her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, who is played by Josh O’Connor.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall show, Emma said: “It’s a difficult one. I think for everyone, on the The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalised.”

“Obviously, it has its roots in reality and fact but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction,” she added, referring to the show’s creator.

“At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And with Diana it’s still very much fresh.”

“I suppose, we approach these people that we play as characters which is why its such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters.”

“Like the rest of the cast, I would kind of would rather not think about it. It’s so tricky because, as you said, there is so much pain still left with everything surrounding Diana,” she said.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like for them. Like Olivia [Colman] said this series is fictionalised but it all comes from a place of respect and love.”

Emma also spoke about portraying Princess Diana’s private battle with bulimia, and said: “It was something that I was very passionate about doing justice to.”

“For two reasons really, I think it’s important that eating disorders and mental health are depicted and depicted properly and sensitively to really open up that conversation.”

“Second of all, Diana herself opened up that conversation… she spoke very candidly about her struggles with bulimia and her mental health back in the ’90s. It’s still something I think we struggle to talk about today.”

“Both myself and Peter Morgan felt that we wouldn’t be doing her justice or her story justice if we didn’t include it.”

After the fourth season of The Crown dropped on Netflix over the weekend, palace insiders criticised the popular series.

One insider told the Daily Mail: “This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited.”

“In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth.”

A source at the Palace also lamented the series for painting Prince Charles and Camilla in a “very unflattering light.”

They said: “The new series paints the Prince and Duchess in a very unflattering light but at least at the start of reality shows like The Only Way Is Essex they admit that some scenes have been invented for entertainment.”

“There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories – it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened.”