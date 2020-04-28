Emma Bunton reveals the Spice Girls are in talks to do more live gigs

"There are still exciting things to come..."

Emma Bunton reveals the Spice Girls are in talks to do more...

Emma Bunton has revealed that the Spice Girls are in talks to do more live gigs in the future.

The 44-year-old has confirmed that the girl band are hoping to return to the stage once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“Hopefully there are still some quite exciting things coming from the Spice Girls,” she revealed to the MailOnline.

“Fingers crossed we can do some more shows.”

“I have been speaking to Geri and the other girls – we have been chatting and talking about other projects.”

Emma, who is also known as Baby Spice, reunited with the popular 90’s girlband for the first time in a decade last year to perform 13-sellout shows.

“We would love to do more live stuff as well. To do more international shows would be a dream,” she confessed.

“The live shows are a bit more difficult to organise at the moment at the time that we’re in but there are lots of other little projects going on as well.”

“We all have children now, bringing our children on tour was really special so I’m hoping they will get to see a bit more as well.”

The girls earned a reported £12 million each for their UK comeback gigs.

The tour kicked off in Croke Park last summer, and Emma explained it was their show in Ireland that made her children realise the magnitude of her fame.

“It was then that it truly hit them,” she added.

“Beau my eldest, Jade said they were watching it together, and as we came out on stage he just started screaming.”

“I don’t think he understood fully until that first gig in Croke Park, which was nearly a year ago now.”

