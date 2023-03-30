Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard accused of sexual misconduct

Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In an exposé published by Variety, a 24-year-old woman alleged that the Uncut Gems producer reached out to her via Instagram when she was just 17.

She claims she met Sebastian, who split from Emily last year, at a loft in New York and the meeting resulted in her getting a small role in his film ‘Good Time’.

The woman said when she arrived on set, she was excited to meet with the movie’s star Robert Pattinson, but instead shot a scene in the nude with an “actor who had recently been released from prison”.

She told the publication that she felt “utterly stunned” and “terrified”, adding: “My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no’.”

The unidentified woman alleged that shortly after the incident, she began a consensual sexual relationship with Sebastian – who shares a son named Apollo with model Emily.

A separate woman has accused the film maker of “grooming” her on Instagram when she was 18 by making “career promises”.

She alleged: “Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

The second woman also claimed that she once found Sebastian messaging a 15-year-old girl and when she confronted, he allegedly “appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

She claims her involvement with Sebastian occurred while he was married to Emily.

Variety also obtained a statement from a third woman, who did not make sexual misconduct allegations but alleged that Sebastian engaged in “troubling behavior”.

Sebastian and Emily’s reps declined to comment on the reports.

Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester, who turned two on March 8, 2023.