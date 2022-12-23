Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing new man after Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted kissing a new man, following her brief romance with Pete Davidson.

The 31-year-old, who split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, was papped locking lips with artist Jack Greer on Wednesday night.

The photos, published by MailOnline, were taken on the street outside her apartment in New York.

The model has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian, who she shares a son with.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband in September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester Apollo, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Following her split from Sebastian, Emily was linked to comedian Pete Davidson after they were spotted on a string of dates.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Emily and Pete were “getting a little more serious.”

But just days after that report, the model was spotted on another date with DJ Orazio Rispo.

The Gone Girl star was previously spotted kissing Orazio back in October.