Emily Ratajkowski spotted hanging out with her ex after Eric André ‘split’

Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted hanging out with her ex, after reportedly splitting from Eric André.

The model only went Instagram official with the comedian last week, confirming their romance with an X-rated snap.

But days later, the 31-year-old hinted that her “situationship” with Eric had ended.

The Gone Girl star shared a topless video of herself to TikTok on February 17, and wrote over it: “What should you do when a situationship ends?”

Emily has since been spotted hanging out with DJ Orazio Rispo again, after being papped kissing him four months ago.

The pair were seen leaving a wine bar in Manhattan, New York together over the weekend, sparking rumours they have rekindled their romance.

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares a son named Sylvester with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester, who turns two on March 8, 2023.