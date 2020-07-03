Emily Ratajkowski reveals she’s a ‘big fan’ of Paul Mescal as she praises Normal People

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that Sally Rooney’s Normal People “changed her life”, as she praised the shows main stars Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones.

The blonde bombshell admitted she was initially “scared” when she found out the book was being adapted into a TV show – because of how much she loved the novel.

“I read it in two days and I was on vacation in a beautiful place and I had no interest in the place,” she revealed while reviewing the series for streaming service Hulu.

“I was just obsessed with reading this book and sobbing my eyes out actually, crying happily on a beach.”

The 29-year-old praised the show for being “so well done”, admiring the performances of Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones.

“Everyone involved deserves a round of applause, particularly Paul and Daisy who I am a big fan of.”

Emily also gave a shout out to Connell’s chain, and praised whoever set up an Instagram account for the now-famous piece of jewellery.

She added: “Connell’s chain also… whoever runs that account – you’re really cool.”

The model also praised Connell’s mother, admitting she hopes she is “that kind of mum”.

“I think Connell has this amazing relationship with his mum,” she wrote.

“I remember reading the book and watching the show too just thinking I really hope I’m that kind of mum because she loves him in such an honest way, she respects who he is but she also had really good boundaries and she’s just cool.”

Emily also reviewed and praised Sally Rooney’s first novel Conversations With Friends last year, hailing the book as “deeply relatable.”

