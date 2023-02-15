Emily Ratajkowski confirms new romance with X-rated Valentine’s Day snap

Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed her romance with Eric André with an X-rated Valentine’s Day snap.

The model, who split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, holidayed with the actor and comedian in the Cayman Islands last month.

In photos published by Page Six at the time, the rumoured couple were spotted locking lips as they enjoyed cocktails by the beach.

‘Friends with benefits’ Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André make out on vacation https://t.co/ni9h8Vdtlh pic.twitter.com/YErqeHl8hf — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2023

Emily and Eric have since gone Instagram official, as they posed nude together.

The model wore only a sheer pink bra as she snapped a picture of her beau lying completely naked on the couch.

The comedian, who was clutching a glass of red wine, strategically placed a pink heart emoji to cover himself up.

Eric captioned the X-rated snaps: “💘 💘💘💘💘 Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘.”

Emily and Eric were first linked in January, when they were spotted enjoying a date night in New York.

A few weeks prior to this, Emily was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer outside her apartment in NYC.

The 31-year-old has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian, whom she shares a son with.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester Apollo, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Following her split from Sebastian, Emily was linked to comedian Pete Davidson after they were spotted on a string of dates.

Last month, a source told People magazine that Emily and Pete were “getting a little more serious.”

But just days after that report, the model was spotted on another date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The Gone Girl star was previously spotted kissing Orazio back in October.