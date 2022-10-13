Emily Ratajkowski confirms her relationship status amid Brad Pitt dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed her relationship status, amid rumours she’s dating Brad Pitt.

The 58-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model were first linked in August, when OK! reported that Brad had asked Emily out on a date.

Weeks later, Page Six quoted a source who said the pair had hung out a few times, and cryptically teased that people should “stay tuned”.

Emily was asked about the dating rumours in a new interview with Variety, which was published on Wednesday.

While dismissing the question, the model said: “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

Emily has been single since she split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after four years of marriage.

The 31-year-old model has since filed for divorce in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Emily and Sebastian were first romantically linked in 2018, after they were spotted packing on the PDA on Valentine’s Day.

That same month, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at New York City’s City Hall.

In March 2021, the former couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Sylvester Apollo.

Meanwhile Brad has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, and Jennifer Aniston – whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005.

The actor was also previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, who he shares six children with.

The Hollywood couple dated for ten years before they finally the knot in 2014.

However, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and they are still in the midst of a messy custody battle.