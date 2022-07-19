Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split after four years of marriage

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have split after four years of marriage.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

They added that the 31-year-old also plans to file for divorce.

Rumours first swirled that the couple had split last week, as Page Six reported that Emily was seen without her wedding ring.

She’s also not wearing her ring in her recent Instagram photos.

Emily and Sebastian were first romantically linked in 2018, after they were spotted packing on the PDA on Valentine’s Day.

That same month, the couple tied-the-knot in a ceremony at New York City’s City Hall.

Emily previously revealed on an appearance on ‘Busy Tonight’ that she and Sebastian had been friends for a while before getting together.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'” she said.

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby together, a son named Sylvester Apollo.