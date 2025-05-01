Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo goes Instagram official with actress Shailene Woodley

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley have made their romance Instagram official.

The Emily in Paris star and Big Little Lies actress were first linked in March, when they were spotted on a romantic stroll in his native France.

Taking to Instagram this week, the French actor posted several snaps of Shailene from their recent visit to Slab City, California.

The pics included a shot of the couple holding hands while walking through the desert, posing together for a selfie wearing cowboy hats, and posing with Sofi Tukker member Sophie Hawley-Weld.

He captioned the post: “Howdy Slab City.”

In the comment section, fans gushed over the new couple, with one writing, “She upgraded so much with you!”

The fan appeared to be referencing her 2022 split from NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

Another fan commented, “Shailene is wonderful, you make a beautiful couple ❤️,” while a third added, “I love this match up! Approve!! Shailene is life!”

The post comes nearly one month after Lucas confirmed their romance during an appearance in New York City on April 4th.

Speaking to People of their relationship, the actor gushed: “Yeah, I’m really happy.”