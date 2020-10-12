Emily In Paris heartthrob Lucas Bravo responds to critics of the show

The French actor reacted to the mixed online reviews - with some criticising the show's stereotypes

Lucas Bravo has responded to critics of the hit Netflix show Emily In Paris.

Since dropping on the streaming platform last week, the series has garnered very mixed reviews online – with some French viewers criticising the show’s stereotypes.

Lucas, who plays Gabriel in the show, responded to the backlash from the French viewers – with a somewhat surprising reaction.

“I think they’re right, in a way,” he told Cosmopolitan.

“We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods.

“A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris,” the French actor added.

“It’s an entire world in a city. At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision.

“French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

The first season follows Emily (played by Lily Collins), a driven twenty-something American woman from Chicago, who leaves her previous life and boyfriend behind to move to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

Emily is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, and cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Despite the mixed reviews of the show, fans seemed to agree on one thing – their collective love for Lucas.

