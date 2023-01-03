Emily In Paris fans ‘shook’ after discovering who Lucien Laviscount’s VERY famous ex is

Emily In Paris fans have been left “shook”, after discovering who Lucien Laviscount’s famous ex is.

The actor, who famously starred in teen drama Grange Hill and BBC One’s Waterloo Road, plays Alfie in the hit Netflix show.

Back in 2011, the 30-year-old competed in the eighth season of Celebrity Big Brother, where he struck up a romance with former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona.

Can’t get over the fact Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount from #EmilyInParis used to date pic.twitter.com/rC3I7HzEQP — Samantha Bartlett (@sammyloubelle) January 2, 2023

After their time on the show, the couple took part in an OK! Magazine photoshoot and in their exclusive interview with the outlet, they gushed over each other.

Kerry, who was 31 at the time, said: “He’s one of these guys who would give you a kiss and a cuddle, a cup of tea, put petals in the bath – the small things I’d want in a husband.”

Lucien, who was 19 at the time, added: “She’s not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they’re at. When I’m with Kerry, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all.”

However, their relationship was short-lived, and Kerry went on to call Lucien a “little kid”.

Earlier today, TikToker @olivialilymarks made a video about Lucien and Kerry’s past romance.

She said: “I’m actually speechless. Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in Emily In Paris, dated Kerry Katona. Please tell me I’m not the only person who didn’t know this.”

Commenting on the viral video, one fan wrote: “I am in shock.”

Another wrote: “Jaw is on the floor.”