Emily Blunt ‘feared stalker would show up on set’ while filming Wild Mountain Thyme in Ireland

Emily Blunt ‘feared stalker would show up on set’ while filming Wild...

Emily Blunt reportedly feared her stalker would show up on the set of Wild Mountain Thyme last year, while she was filming in Ireland.

According to The Sunday World, Gardaí in Ballina were briefed about the obsessed Italian fan before Emily arrived in Co. Mayo last September.

A nationwide alert was also issued to ports and airports regarding the stalker, who has travelled to her filming locations in the past.

It’s understood Gardaí shared a picture and background information on the man, who is said to be “fixated” with the actress.

During her 12 week stay in Ireland, Emily stayed at a lodge at the Mount Falcon Estate – where she was made feel very safe.

A source told the newspaper: “Gardaí made sure every measure was put in place to ensure she and her family were safe.”

“Staff members of the hotel were also made aware of the situation in case he tried to check into the hotel or tried to gain access to the grounds.”

“In terms of security and safety, it (Mount Falcon) was an ideal place really, because while it’s within a couple of minutes of the town (Ballina), it has a long avenue and very open grounds. Every person who walks or drives in there will be seen.”

The news comes after Emily’s Irish accent was ridiculed on social media last week, after the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme was released online.