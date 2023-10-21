Emily Blunt apologises over ‘insensitive’ fat-shaming comment in resurfaced chat show clip

Emily Blunt has issued an apology, after coming under fire over comments she made in a resurfaced chat show clip.

A video of her 2012 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show recently went viral, in which she made comments about another woman’s weight.

In the clip, Emily recalled going to a Chili’s restaurant while filming her movie Looper.

Emily Blunt being blatantly fatphobic wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card but here we are pic.twitter.com/iD4fyMFF0t — orca supporter (@justmarahere) October 19, 2023

After Emily mentioned Chili’s, Jonathan said: “If you go to Chili’s, you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous…”

The actress then replied: “Well, the girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”

Since the clip resurfaced, Emily has released a statement to NBC News apologising for her past comments.

The Oppenheimer star said: “I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago.”

“I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for.”

“Yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better,” she added.

The 40-year-old is currently taking a break from acting to focus on raising her daughters – Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 – whom she shares with her husband John Krasinski.