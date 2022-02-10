Emily Atack spotted ‘snogging the face off’ Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice

Are Emily Atack and Giovanni Pernice an item?

According to The Sun, the TV personality was spotted kissing the Strictly Come Dancing star at a BRIT Awards afterparty on Tuesday night.

Insiders have claimed the pair were “all over each other” as they partied with other celebrities at The Box nightclub in London.

An onlooker said: “Gio and Emily were snogging the faces off each other. Their hands were everywhere and they were absolutely loving it”

“He had been following her around the club and joined her on Maya Jama’s private table.”

“Before long he had his arms draped over her on the dance floor where they kissed — and then held hands outside in the smoking area.

“There were also loads of raunchy performers on stage which they watched while cosying up together. It was more than flirty.”

A rep for Emily declined to comment on this story when contacted by Goss.ie. Giovanni’s rep was also contacted.

The news comes after Giovanni split from his Irish girlfriend Maura Higgins in October, after four months together.

At the time, sources said Maura was “devastated” over their break up.

The former Love Island star also attended the BRITs on Tuesday night, but didn’t go to the same afterparty as Emily and Giovanni.

Emily was most recently linked to footballer Jack Grealish, however he denied reports they were “secretly dating” in November.

