Emily Atack ‘splits’ from boyfriend Jude Taylor

Emily Atack has reportedly split from her boyfriend Jude Taylor.

The Celebrity Juice star was first linked to the entrepreneur back in May, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in London.

According to The Sun, the couple’s romance came to an end due to their busy working schedules.

A source told the publication: “Emily and Jude were a great match and had a lot of fun, but it ended up being too tricky to make it work long term.”

“They have barely managed to see each other recently so made the decision to call it quits. Emily has so much going on at the moment too and that made their relationship a little more difficult.”

“She has just finished filming the second series of her one woman TV show and that takes a lot out of her. Plus she’s started to move house now and it is a lot to juggle.”

The insider continued: “Those around Emily and Jude were shocked to hear they had broken up because they had seemed so loved up.”

“Jude was Emily’s date to her sister Martha’s wedding and they made such a lovely couple. But Emily and Jude said they both knew it was over.”

“Obviously they’re both pretty upset about it and are just trying to move on now.”

Goss.ie have contacted Emily’s rep for comment.