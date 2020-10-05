The I'm A Celeb star is reportedly 'totally taken' by her new love

Emily Atack sparks romance rumours after being spotted kissing THIS model

Emily Atack has sparked romance rumours after she was spotted kissing and getting cosy with model Charlie Edwards.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a night out in London on Saturday with the tattoo artist, where they were snapped in photos obtained by The Sun walking arm-in-arm and sharing a kiss.

A pal told the publication that the pair met through a mutual friend, adding: “Emily seems totally taken with Charlie — and he’s really into her.”

The I’m A Celebrity star was previously linked to Missguided social media executive Joe Caro, after they were pictured enjoying a boozy lunch in August.

The rumoured romance comes after Emily split from her ex Rob back in September 2019, and just weeks ago she revealed she had been enjoying Zoom dates.

The Celebrity Juice star admitted at the time that this period has been the “longest time” she had ever been single.

