Emilia Clarke sparks romance rumours following ‘dinner date’ with star of The Crown

The Game Of Thrones actress was spotted enjoying an evening out in London with a famous face

Emilia Clarke sparks romance rumours following ‘dinner date’ with star of The...

Emilia Clarke has sparked romance rumours after being spotted on a “dinner date” with Matt Smith.

The Game Of Thrones star was spotted dining with and enjoying an evening stroll through central London with the Doctor Who actor.

The Mail on Sunday claimed the rumoured couple enjoyed a meal at Russian restaurant Bob Bob Ricard, and they were papped walking around London together.

The rumoured couple starred alongside each other in the 2015 movie Terminator: Genisys, and appeared

Matt reportedly split from Lily James last December, after five years of dating – before reportedly reconciling their relationship in May.

“Matt and Lily’s break-up was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other,” a source told the Sun.

“They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together.

“Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place.

“There is such an amazing chemistry between them and they make a wonderful couple,” the insider continued.

“It’s what their friends had all hoped would happen because they do make each other so happy and their split happened because they were just too busy to see each other.”

