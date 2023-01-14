Elvis star Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death

Austin Butler has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis, sadly passed away at the age of 54 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

In a statement, the actor said: “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley)

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie’s death came just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with Austin, who won the award for Best Actor on the night for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

During his acceptance speech, the actor thanked Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie and wife Priscilla, who also attended the ceremony.

Austin said: “I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family.”

the fact this was just two days ago.. rip lisa marie presley pic.twitter.com/VSCasFGDe7 — a 🐢 (@anyavrse) January 13, 2023

“Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” he added, as the camera cut to the mother-daughter duo in tears.

The actor grew close to the Presley family while filming the biopic, with Priscilla and Lisa Marie both praising his portrayal of Elvis in the movie.

Lisa Marie’s death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla on Thursday.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the 77-year-old said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie was just nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42.

The songstress was married to musician Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994.

They had two children together – daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin.

Benjamin tragically took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

In an essay published by PEOPLE last year, Lisa Marie said her son’s death “destroyed” her, but she “kept going” for her other children.

Lisa Marie was married to singer Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996.

She married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but the former couple divorced two years later.

Lisa Marie married again in 2006, to her guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood.

They had twin daughters together, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

She filed for divorce 10 years later, and it was finalised in 2021.