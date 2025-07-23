Elton John ‘playing peacemaker’ in Beckham family feud as he’s spotted dining with Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz in France

Sir Elton John is reportedly playing peacemaker in the Beckham family feud, as he met his godson Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz for lunch over the weekend.

In an attempt to ease growing tensions within the Beckham family, the legendary musician treated the couple to a luxurious meal at the exclusive La Guerite beach club in the South of France.

Elton, 77, and his husband David Furnish were seen wining and dining with the pair in newly released photos, with reports suggesting the superstar took the opportunity to “say his piece.”

The Beckhams have recently been embroiled in a family feud, which has reportedly placed Brooklyn and Nicola at odds with the rest of the family.

According to The Sun, Elton “briefly” addressed the ongoing drama during the outing, hoping to encourage reconciliation between Brooklyn and his parents, who he’s been friends with for decades.

A source familiar with the situation said: “Elton is the showbiz equivalent of Switzerland. He’s utterly neutral in this row.

“Elton of old may have relished in taking sides – in this case his young godson, Brooklyn – but two years off his 80th birthday, he’s a man who has seen and done it all. He just wants everyone to be happy.”

They continued: “There is no side-taking as such; he simply adores his godson, and really has a laugh with Nicola who he thinks has a great sense of humour. He wants to look after them in his role as ‘spiritual adviser’ as a godfather, it’s a role he takes seriously.”

“Elton and David think the situation is terribly sad, and has gently suggested to all involved that life is short – to patch things up,” the source added.

Despite his involvement, Elton is said to be keen not to overstep. “He doesn’t want to stick his nose in” the insider said, but “just simply wants peace.”

Elton reportedly picked up the tab, including the restaurant’s signature lobster linguine—priced at a staggering £190.

Later, Nicola paid tribute to Elton on Instagram, sharing a sultry bath snap soundtracked by his song Cold Heart.

Elton, who David affectionately refers to as “Uncle Elton,” has long been close to the Beckham family, and previously performed at one of their children’s christenings.

Tensions within the Beckham family were further highlighted earlier this month when it was revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola no longer follow his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz.

However, sources told MailOnline that it was actually Cruz and Romeo who blocked the couple, despite Brooklyn and Nicola still following Victoria and David.

Until earlier this month, Cruz and Romeo continued following Brooklyn and Nicola.

But after Brooklyn posted a birthday tribute to sister Harper featuring a family photo that excluded his brothers, an image Nicola also reposted, they no longer appeared to be following each other.

While Brooklyn did mark Harper’s 14th birthday on Instagram, it appears tensions remain unresolved.

That birthday tribute was Brooklyn’s first public interaction with his family since June 26, when he posted in memory of his grandmother Sandra.

He notably remained silent during his father David’s 50th birthday earlier that same month, and communication between them reportedly remains non-existent.