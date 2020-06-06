Elton John did something amazing for his ex-fiancé – 50 years after he called off their engagement

The singer split from Linda Hannon just weeks before their wedding back in the 70s

Elton John has offered to pay for his ex-fiancé’s knee replacement – 50 years after he called off their engagement.

Linda Hannon got engaged to Elton, back when he was known as Reg Dwight, after they met at a club in Sheffield in 1968.

However, the couple never made it down the aisle after Elton’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin talked him out of it while they were on his stag do.

Fifty years after their split, Linda reached out to Elton for help, as she found herself in desperate need of a knee replacement.

The Edinburgh native, who works in a doctor’s office in Dallas, had been struggling with the pain of her knee for months – as she couldn’t afford to take time off work to recover from surgery.

Linda then decided to “call in a favour” from Elton, and emailed his management a few times asking for his help – but she never heard anything back.

The 76-year-old then enlisted the help of the Mirror newspaper, who were able to reach out to Elton for her – and the singer agreed to pay for her medical costs.

Linda said: “I am so touched by Reg. After all these years, it’s so kind. I am thrilled to bits that he is offering to help.”

After splitting from Linda, Elton married Renate Blauel in 1984 – but they divorced four years later, when he came out as gay.

The legendary singer is now happily married to his beloved husband David Furnish, and the couple share two kids – Elijah and Zachary.