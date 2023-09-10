Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child together – with VERY unusual name

Elon Musk has confirmed he and his ex Grimes secretly welcomed a third child together, with a VERY unusual name.

The Tesla Motors CEO revealed on social media platform X, which he bought last year, that their son’s name is Tau Techno Mechanicus – shortly after a book review in the New York Times disclosed the child’s existence.

Elon and Grimes also share a three-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii and a one-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Tau Techno Mechanicus Circumference/Diameter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2023

The pair started dating in 2018, and they welcomed their first child together in May 2020. Elon, 52, and Grimes, 35, welcomed their second child via surrogate in December 2021 – and split shortly afterwards. It is unclear when they welcomed their third child but in an interview with Vanity Fair last March, Grimes revealed they wanted “at least three or four” children together. Elon is the father of 11 children. He shared six children with his first wife Justine Wilson, including a baby who tragically died at just 10 weeks old of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. He welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just weeks before he and Grimes had their second child via surrogate.