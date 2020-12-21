Elliot Page shares first selfie since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has shared his first selfie since coming out as transgender.
The actor, formerly known as Ellen, announced their transition and new name earlier this month in a lengthy statement shared on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support following his announcement, sharing a new photo.
He wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”
View this post on Instagram
“Stay safe. Be there for each other,” the Juno star added, signing off: “See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”
A host of famous faces showed their support for Elliot on social media following the news, including Miley Cyrus and Ellen DeGeneres.
“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”
“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.
“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.
“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he admitted.
“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020
“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.
“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”
Elliot, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.
“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”