Elliot Page reveals he has undergone top surgery: ‘It has completely transformed my life’

Elliot Page has revealed he has undergone top surgery, after coming out as transgender.
The actor, formerly known as Ellen, announced his transition and new name in December in a lengthy statement shared on social media.
In his first interview since the announcement, the 34-year-old revealed he got his breast tissue removed, telling Time magazine: “It has completely transformed my life.”
With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/5yr8TYywTn
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 16, 2021
“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now,” the Juno star added.
Elliot admitted he knew he “wanted to be a boy” from a young age, recalling getting his hair cut short at the age of nine.
“I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday,” he said.
Sharing the news of his transition at the time, the Umbrella Academy star wrote: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020
“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”
“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”
“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”