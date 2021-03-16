Home Top Story Elliot Page reveals he has undergone top surgery: ‘It has completely transformed...

Elliot Page reveals he has undergone top surgery: ‘It has completely transformed my life’

The actor came out as transgender in December

Sophie Clarke
Elliot Page has revealed he has undergone top surgery, after coming out as transgender.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen, announced his transition and new name in December in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

In his first interview since the announcement, the 34-year-old revealed he got his breast tissue removed, telling Time magazine: “It has completely transformed my life.”

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now,” the Juno star added.

Elliot admitted he knew he “wanted to be a boy” from a young age, recalling getting his hair cut short at the age of nine.

“I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday,” he said.

Sharing the news of his transition at the time, the Umbrella Academy star wrote: “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”

“And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

