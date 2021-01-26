Elliot Page announces split from wife Emma Portner

Elliot Page has announced his divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage.
The couple confirmed the sad news after TMZ reported that Elliot, 33, had filed for divorce in a Manhattan court.
In a joint statement, they said: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.”
“We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”
The news comes two months after Elliot came out as a transgender man in an emotional statement on social media.
At the time, Emma shared her support for Elliot on Instagram.
Emma wrote: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”
”I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”