Elliot Page announces split from wife Emma Portner

The couple confirmed the news in a joint statement

Elliot Page has announced his divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage.

The couple confirmed the sad news after TMZ reported that Elliot, 33, had filed for divorce in a Manhattan court.

In a joint statement, they said: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.”

“We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

The news comes two months after Elliot came out as a transgender man in an emotional statement on social media. At the time, Emma shared her support for Elliot on Instagram.