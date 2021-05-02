Ellie Goulding welcomes her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has welcomed her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling.

The singer announced her pregnancy back in February, after marrying her husband in 2019.

Confirming the birth of the couple’s first child, Caspar wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Mum and baby both healthy and happy 🙂 Extremely grateful.”

“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy.. Thank you,” he added.

Ellie discovered she was expecting on her one-year wedding anniversary to Caspar back in August.

Speaking to Vogue magazine back in February, she said: “It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.”

“Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Opening up about being pregnant during a pandemic, the Starry Eyed singer said: “You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely.”

“Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on.”

“I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it. The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging.”

“It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy.”

“[But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children,” she added.