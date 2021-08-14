Ellie Goulding opens up about suffering ‘debilitating’ panic attacks

The singer-songwriter suffered with her mental health when she was in her 20s

Ellie Goulding has opened up about suffering “debilitating” panic attacks at the height of her music career.

The 34-year-old singer shared the struggles she faced in her new book ‘Fitter. Calmer. Stronger.’ – which is set for release on September 2.

In an extract published by The Sun, the mother-of-one said during her 20s her “lowest days were ridiculously low”.

The songwriter, who shot to fame at just 24, wrote: “My low days used to be ridiculously low. I just couldn’t find a way out of them.”

“I often felt as if I was failing because when I felt down I wasn’t being productive. My voice, my music and writing will always be my mysterious, unpredictable, fiery friend for life.”

“But even if I write something I love, I can’t always rely on it to make me feel good. I often write my best songs when I’m feeling miserable.”

Ellie explained how, in her 20s, she often felt “complete euphoria and utter terror” within the same week.

She described traveling to “three different countries in one day” and how she felt it was “a dream come true” – but the experience left her with “debilitating panic attacks”.

In her book, Ellie recalled how one panic attack landed her in hospital after the death of a close friend’s father.

The singer eventually decided to seek therapy, which she described as “life changing”.