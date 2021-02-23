Ellie Goulding announces she’s expecting her first child

The singer showed off her baby bump in a stunning photoshoot with Vogue magazine

Ellie Goudling has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The singer, who married Caspar Jopling in 2019, showed off her baby bump in a stunning photoshoot with Vogue magazine.

The 34-year-old revealed she is 30 weeks along, and discovered she was expecting on her one-year wedding anniversary back in August.

She told the publication: “It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

“Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Opening up about being pregnant during a pandemic, the singer said: “You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely.”

“Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on.”

“I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it. The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging.”

“It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing. I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy.”

“[But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children,” she added.

Ellie revealed she already knows the baby’s gender, explained: “We found out by default because we had a scan. [But,] it wasn’t a thing. We just wanted a healthy baby and there wasn’t much more to it.”

She added: “I’m excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work. I can’t wait to go back on tour. I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”