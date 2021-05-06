Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling announce the name of their newborn baby

The couple welcomed their first child last week

Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling announce the name of their...

Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling have announced the name of their newborn baby.

The couple welcomed their first child last week, two years after tying the knot in a stunning ceremony at York Minster.

Taking to Instagram today, Caspar shared a photo of The Times’ Births, Deaths and Marriages section, where the new parents revealed the name and gender of their newborn.

The announcement reads: “Jopling on 29th April 2021 to Elena Goudling and Caspar, a son, Arthur Ever Winter.”

Caspar announced the birth of his and Ellie’s first child via his Instagram Stories last week, writing: “Mum and baby both healthy and happy Extremely grateful.”

“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy..”

“Thank you,” he added.

The couple have not yet shared a photo of their son.