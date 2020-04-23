Ellen Pompeo slammed over resurfaced remarks about Harvey Weinstein victims

Ellen Pompeo has been slammed over comments she made about Harvey Weinstein victims.

A clip from her Oxford Union Q&A, which was filmed in July 2018, recently resurfaced on social media – and her remarks in the video have sparked serious backlash.

During the interview, the Greys Anatomy star said it “takes two to tango” while addressing the numerous sexual assault allegations against the disgraced film producer.

Ellen said: “I think we bear some responsibility, not all, but it takes two to tango for sure. That’s not to blame the victim, that’s just to say… I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two and a half hour with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me.”

what the fvck is wrong with ellen pompeo😭 this is absolutely DISGUSTING pic.twitter.com/rrjoKTSwjR — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 (@adoresbell) April 22, 2020

“I wasn’t in the room alone with him. I had been sent there by an agent in the middle of the daytime. I didn’t think there was anything wrong. I wouldn’t have gone into that room at night,” Ellen continued.

“But he did nothing inappropriate toward me. Now had he, I would have picked up that glass and smashed him across the side of the face with it.”

“So I mean, it’s all what we’re willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to put up with, and what are we going to compromise to be liked, to be loved, to be accepted? How bad do we want to be in show business?”

During their discussion, Ellen also said she believes women have to be “responsible for the signals that we put out, for the messages that we put and the way we present ourselves.”

She explained, “I said in my article and I’m not ashamed to say it, as an actor, you certainly, certainly, go into the room with the idea that this director needs to fall in love with me to give me this part. And so, as women, we flirt.”

“I think we’re aware of our power… especially women… aware of our power of seduction very early on and we use it. It comes in good handy, right? […] But there has to be a balance in there. There has to be a line. But I do think we do bear some responsibility.”

After a clip of Ellen’s Q&A started circulating on social media, people had a lot to say about it…

ellen pompeo: “not to blame the victims”

also ellen pompeo: *blames the victim. what the fuck is this https://t.co/aIJpkT9SyA — rollinsss✨ (@fangirlinghard_) April 22, 2020

ellen pompeo has clearly never been s*xually assaulted & this is a prime example of what it looks like to not have gone thru that. she is victims blaming thru this entire video & is acting like it’s the victims fault & as if the victim wanted it. ‘it takes two to tango’ ok. https://t.co/aAMzhsdyq7 — 𝔣𝔞𝔦𝔱𝔥 | ellen pompeo hate acc (@charlizethvron) April 22, 2020

Every year Ellen Pompeo makes it more likely that I will never watch Gray’s Anatomy. The consistent fuck ups are not endearing. https://t.co/xxK1MYwbKb — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) April 22, 2020

i truly do wonder what’s going on inside of ellen pompeo’s brain. who told her saying shit like this was okay? #ellenpompeoisoverparty pic.twitter.com/hfGGT8hELo — marti (@stcvenrogcrs) April 22, 2020

