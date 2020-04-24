Ellen Pompeo responds after resurfaced remarks about Harvey Weinstein sparked outrage

Ellen Pompeo has defended herself on social media, after controversial comments she made about Harvey Weinstein resurfaced online.

A clip from her Oxford Union Q&A, which was filmed in July 2018, recently resurfaced on social media – and her remarks in the video have sparked serious backlash.

During the interview, the Greys Anatomy star said it “takes two to tango” while speaking about the disgraced film producer, who had been accused of sexual harassment and assault at the time.

Responding to the backlash on Twitter, Ellen wrote: “Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!! Its out of context & it’s too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this… people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist… this is not a healthy place for topics this serious.”

The actress also claimed the interview took place before the more serious allegations against Harvey came to light.

However, many of the allegations against the producer became public knowledge in October 2017, in an explosive New York Times piece.

Ellen continued: “For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out I Certainly didn’t know he was a rapist at that point … that took shit to a whole different level.”

“And… I’m talking about harassment… not assault. Two different things. I was speaking about MY experience of being harassed in Hollywood and my outlook on it.”

“For years before times up women had to put up with harassment and still do on a regular basis …it was just part of the job as it is in a lot or all professions …we couldn’t complain like we can now. If we complained we would be out and the man would stay.”

“&MY way of coping w/ whatever situations I’ve been in is not a comment on how other women handle things… again Thank God we can speak up now but once again assault and harassment are different both bad but different. Not sure of harassment is seen by law enforcement as a crime.” [sic]

After fans pointed out that the sexual assault allegations against Harvey were widely reported before her interview, Ellen tweeted: “Okay so I was just told The Times story was out before this but I didn’t read it… I only was really following the story on the news once the trial began.”

