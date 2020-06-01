Ellen DeGeneres breaks down in tears as she admits she’s ‘so sad and angry’ at George Floyd’s death

Celebrities all over the world are using their platforms to encourage honest conversation about racism

Ellen DeGeneres breaks down in tears as she admits she’s ‘so sad...

Ellen DeGeneres has broken down in tears, as she spoke to her followers about racism.

The TV presenter is the latest celebrity to use her platform to promote the black lives matters movement.

Speaking from her home, Ellen shared an IGTV video, where she said she had no idea how to tackle the subject, after the death of George Floyd caused so much pain and anger.

“I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality,” she said in the video.

“You have to understand it and then we can heal it.

“I’m just so sorry that it’s come to this, I really don’t know what to say other then this has gone on way way way too long.

“People have gotten away with murder and that’s what’s happening,” she admitted.

“So we’ve got to see fairness and justice for all. Because right now this is not a fair world. Not at all,” she added.

Other A-listers that have been using their voice to support the movement includes Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.