Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons.

“They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last.”

“That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”

The news comes after a number of the chat show host’s current and former staff members alleged they were subjected to a “toxic work environment” while working on the show.

The controversy sparked an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, which resulted in the firing of her show’s top producers – Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

Ellen addressed the accusations on the premiere of season 18 back in September, stating that they had made the “necessary changes” to start a new chapter.

She said at the time: “As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation.”

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show.”

“This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future.

“We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter.”

“There were also articles in the press and on social media that said that I am not who I appear to be on TV, because I became known as the ‘be kind’ lady, and here’s how that happened.”

Explaining the inspiration behind her “Be Kind” mantra, she said: “I started saying ‘be kind to one another’ after a young man named Tyler Clementi took his own life after being bullied for being gay.”