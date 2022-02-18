Ellen DeGeneres hints another Kardashian is PREGNANT during interview with Kris Jenner

Ellen DeGeneres has dropped a huge hint another Kardashian-Jenner sister is pregnant.

During an interview with Kris Jenner on Thursday, the pair chatted about her youngest daughter Kylie welcoming her second child, a son named Wolf, earlier this month.

At one point, Ellen asked Kris who will have her next grandchild, and the chat show host hinted she already knew who.

Kris said: “I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

After Ellen said, “Does she want to have a baby?” the 66-year-old replied, “I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

The model is currently in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, who she’s been dating since early 2020.

Ellen then raised eyebrows by saying: “I think she’s not gonna be the 12th though. I think there’s gonna be one before she’s gonna have one…”

After Kris asked Ellen who she thinks will have the next baby, the TV presenter confidently said, “I know who it is.”

When the momager asked if they’re “already pregnant”, Ellen replied: “Yep.”

The pair then laughed as Kris jokingly begged, “Please tell me!”

All eyes are currently on Kris’ eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in October.

The 42-year-old already shares three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – with her ex Scott Disick, but insiders have claimed Kourtney wants to have a baby with Travis.

A source previously told E! News: “They would love nothing more than to have a baby together.”

“Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

“They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families.”

“Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do,” the insider added.

Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.