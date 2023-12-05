Ella Thomas opens up about ‘strained’ relationship with Love Island co-star Whitney Adebayo

Ella Thomas has opened up about her apparent strained relationship with her Love Island co-star Whitney Adebayo.

The pair, who had been close friends in the Majorcan villa since day one, got into a heated exchange after the ‘Couple Goals’ challenge earlier this summer.

The drama kicked off after Ella went to use the one shower in the villa, despite Whitney saying she had been waiting to use the bathroom next.

Whitney told her: “Ella, are you being serious? I’ve been waiting.”

Later in the evening, Ella approached Whitney to address the tension between them, saying: “I want to get this off my chest because I don’t want to give it energy, but it actually upset me when you called me selfish in the dressing room.”

“It really upset me because I wouldn’t speak to my friend like that. I feel like that was coming for my character.”

Whitney replied: “I wasn’t joking Ella. Sometimes you do have selfish tendencies. I have never met a selfish person like you.”

Ella hit back, “That is the biggest lie I’ve ever heard,” before Whitney replied, “You know I only tell the truth.”

Ella then said: “You actually think you’re family the way you speak to me and it’s not okay.” The close pals continued back and forth before they both stormed off at the end of the episode, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The following evening, the girls received a text asking them to get ready to leave the villa to sort out their issues.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, fans have noticed Ella and Whitney aren’t as close anymore.

During a joint appearance with her beau Tyrique Hyde on the Zeze Millz show, Ella was asked: “Do you still stand 10 toes down on what you said when you watched it? Or how did you feel, did you feel the same?”

The model bluntly responded: “Yeah,” which prompted host Zeze to ask: “Do you ever feel like you said anything to Whitney that made her say what she said to you?”

“‘Cause I thought when you said the thing – ‘Are you the youngest? I can tell you’re the youngest’ – when you said that, was that a dig? ‘Cause I saw that as a dig, if I was Whitney I’d be like ‘Yeah, she’s trying to come for me on the low…'”

Ella replied: “Yeah, that wasn’t a dig. I’m the youngest in my family, and she’s the youngest in her family, so it was like ‘Some of the stuff you do, I get why you do it, ’cause I do the same thing.'”

“She knows that. So, that wasn’t me coming for her whatsoever.”

When asked how she and Whitney are now, Ella admitted: “Yeah [we’re] cool, like there’s no issue, but like we’re not really as close as we were in the villa.”

“We’ve not had no altercation, like, nothing bad has happened, nothing bad has been said to each other.”

“It’s just like, I’m super busy since coming out, she’s super busy since coming out,” Ella continued.

“Obviously when you’re in there, you have all these friendships because you’re spending 24/7 together, right?”

“But when you come out, you kind of, you get on with your life and like, I’ve got all my friends from before then…”