Elizabeth Hurley reveals she got life size cutout of famous Irish actor for Christmas

As random Christmas presents go, Elizabeth Hurley’s might just take the crown…

It’s safe to say the 56-year-old actress could have any man she wants, but it looks like she’s got her eye on one in particular – and he’s Irish!

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, the Bedazzled star posted some sultry snaps with a life size cutout of Liam Neeson, which she got in her “stocking”.

Elizabeth, who recently injured her ankle, posed in a hot pink chainmail dress by Versace in the photos, and added a cheeky caption to the post.

She wrote: “Happy Christmas!! Distracted from my #ankleinjury by whom I got in my stocking 😘😘😘🎄🎄🎄 @versace @donatella_versace.”

The actress sprained her ankle in the Caribbean earlier this month, where she was filming her upcoming movie Christmas in the Caribbean.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Bye bye glorious Caribbean – it’s been a blast- in spite of the sprained ankle.”

“Thank you to the cast & crew of #christmasinthecaribbean for working around me with such grace and good humour.”

