Elizabeth Hurley posts heartbreaking tribute to ex-fiancé Shane Warne after his sudden death

Elizabeth Hurley has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her ex-fiancé Shane Warne, following his sudden death.

The Australian cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, at the age of 52.

Taking to Instagram today, the British actress shared photos of her and Shane together, including a sweet snap of them kissing on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)



She captioned the post: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”

The sports star was famously engaged to Elizabeth from September 2011 until they split in December 2013.

The couple’s relationship attracted a lot of media attention, and Shane previously admitted his time with the actress was the “happiest” he’s ever been.

Elizabeth’s son Damien Hurley has also paid tribute to Shane on Instagram, and described him as a “father figure”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1)

Sharing old photos of them together, the 19-year-old wrote: “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this…”

“SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

Shane, who was once the captain of the Australia national team, was considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

‘Cannot believe it’ 💔

‘What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer’

‘The magic will stay forever’ The sporting world is reacting with utter shock and sadness at the tragic death of Shane Warne: https://t.co/OOXLn4YQpl R.I.P Warney 😢 pic.twitter.com/XIrkopvQln — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 4, 2022

His death was confirmed by his management company on Friday, who said: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March.”

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The 52-year-old is survived by his three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and Jackson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.